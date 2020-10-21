East Longmeadow audited by state after not having in-person classes

Hampden County

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow is being audited by the state’s Education Department after not bringing students into the classroom despite the state’s request.

22News obtained a copy of the DESE’s letter informing the East Longmeadow school committee of the audit. In it, the state says they’ll review whether they are adhering to state and federal regulations.

They say they are concerned with the district’s plan to remain fully remote until after the new year due to community health data.

Last month, East Longmeadow was one of 16 school districts told to adjust their re-opening plan.

