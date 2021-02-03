East Longmeadow begins vaccinating eligible residents

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, a town in Hampden County has begun vaccinating members of the community.

Residents of East Longmeadow who were at least 75 years or older were vaccinated against COVID-19. The shots were administered at the East Longmeadow Council on Aging.

Aimee Petrosky, the town’s Director of Public Health became emotional when describing what it means to help protect people against the virus.

“It’s been a long nine months and watching a lot of people struggle and a lot of fear and to be able to this for the most vulnerable in our community is a huge relief and it’s something that’s a step in the right direction towards getting our community back to normal,” Petrosky said.

Petrosky also said that the town only has 100 shots available to administer each week.