East Longmeadow carnival brings local families together for summer fun

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Some family fun took place in East Longmeadow Monday evening, with the East Longmeadow carnival in full effect.

Families can spend their summer nights enjoying rides, games, and plenty of food in the center of town.

Tony Disa of East Longmeadow told 22News it’s a great place for some quality time with family. He said, “I came here with my wife, and my children should be here with my grandkids. We’re going to take them on the rides and have a great time.”

The carnival runs from noon to 10:00pm until Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks