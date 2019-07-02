East Longmeadow carnival brings local families together for summer fun

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Some family fun took place in East Longmeadow Monday evening, with the East Longmeadow carnival in full effect.

Families can spend their summer nights enjoying rides, games, and plenty of food in the center of town.

Tony Disa of East Longmeadow told 22News it’s a great place for some quality time with family. He said, “I came here with my wife, and my children should be here with my grandkids. We’re going to take them on the rides and have a great time.”

The carnival runs from noon to 10:00pm until Wednesday.