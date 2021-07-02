East Longmeadow Carnival canceled Friday due to weather, extended hours for Saturday

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow carnival is canceled Friday due to flooding on Center Field from the rain.

According to Kevin Cook from the East Longmeadow Rotary Club, Saturday’s hours for the carnival have been extended to 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday’s fireworks are still scheduled to happen at 9:30 p.m. In addition, the carnival will also open on Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. after the town’s July 4th parade.

