East Longmeadow celebrates 125th anniversary

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow is celebrating its 125th anniversary Saturday and the town has been hosting fun events throughout the year to mark the milestone.

To celebrate, the town will be hosting a 21+ dinner at Saint Lukes Greek Orthodox Church from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the following locations:

The Town Managers Office

East Longmeadow Police Department

East Longmeadow Fire Department

ERC5 Chamber of Commerce Office

Tickets are $40 per person and will not be sold at the door. Seating is limited to 200 guests.