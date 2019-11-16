East Longmeadow celebrates 125th anniversary

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow is celebrating its 125th anniversary Saturday and the town has been hosting fun events throughout the year to mark the milestone.

To celebrate, the town will be hosting a 21+ dinner at Saint Lukes Greek Orthodox Church from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the following locations:

  • The Town Managers Office
  • East Longmeadow Police Department
  • East Longmeadow Fire Department
  • ERC5 Chamber of Commerce Office

Tickets are $40 per person and will not be sold at the door. Seating is limited to 200 guests.

