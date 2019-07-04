East Longmeadow celebrates July 4th with annual parade

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of East Longmeadow hosted one of Massachusetts’ premier Fourth of July parades.

East Longmeadow’s Fourth of July parade went all out recognizing the lifesaving work of first responders. The parade also saluted men and women of the military who protect our nation.

Various organizations that enhance the town’s quality of life were also given recognition. The thousands who lined the parade route were there to honor our country on its 243rd birthday.

“Actually, what it means independence of our country I’ve been coming here for 59 years,” said Sora Torff of Longmeadow.

East Longmeadow’s 4th of July parade also saluted the town itself in celebration of its 125th anniversary, signified by a float. For as long as anyone can remember, East Longmeadow has hosted a Fourth of July parade towns people and visitors can be proud of.

“It’s been a long time you know, celebrate it. Every year. I’m proud of my country of course,” said David O’Neill of Springfield.

“Great country, great time for veterans and family. I have family here and it’s just great,” said Michael.

One of the many parade-goers were emotionally touched by this Fourth of July parade.