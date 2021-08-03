East Longmeadow celebrates National Night Out

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A National Night Out was held in East Longmeadow on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people visited East Longmeadow High School to meet local police, fire, and military members. With so many activities for all members of the family, people were happy to enjoy the big event.

Steven Daunis of East Longmeadow told 22News, “With everything going on we haven’t had a chance to go out much, so we thought why not support everything and come on out and have fun.”

22News reporter Sy Becker served as the emcee for the event.