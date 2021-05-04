East Longmeadow church holds annual ‘Men’s New Life Graduation’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine local men are beginning the next phase of their lives, after officially leaving the Springfield Rescue Mission.

The shelter held its annual “Men’s New Life Graduation” at the First Baptist Church of East Longmeadow Tuesday night. The New Life program is 12 months long.

It helps men recover from addiction, and mend their hunger and medical problems. They go through educational and computer training, resume workshops, and financial classes.

Kevin Ramsdell, executive director of Springfield Rescue Mission told 22News, “It’s just an awesome time a joyous time for them it’s a joyous time for us as ministers to be able to see how their lives have been changed and transformed.”

The entire program is free.

The nine men who graduated will now move to the Rescue Mission’s transitional housing.