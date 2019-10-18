East Longmeadow church hosts 17th consecutive “Taste of Greece”

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greek Orthodox church of St. Luke in East Longmeadow has opened its doors this weekend for a community-wide event called the Taste of Greece.

For the 17th consecutive year, 300 church members share with their neighbors the traditions of Greek cooking as well as their craftsmanship at the church gift shop.

The St. Luke’s Taste of Greece attracts as many as 5,000 visitors throughout the East Longmeadow community. The three-day celebration will run through 9 p.m. on Friday, all day Saturday until 9 p.m., and on Sunday until 4 p.m.

The men and women who’ve created Greek dinner specialties and the extensive pastries began planning their menu based on old-world recipes as far back as last May.