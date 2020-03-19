Breaking News
East Longmeadow church will live stream worship services

Hampden County

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Since only 25 people are allowed to be in one area at a time, churches have started to come up with new ways to worship.

No matter the religion, churches across the state have closed their doors for the time being to combat the spread of the coronavirus. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in East Longmeadow is streaming their 8 p.m. nightly service every night as well at their 10 a.m. Sunday services.

The church is using the internet as a tool to keep people together through Facebook and YouTube.

Reverend Peter Swarr told 22News, “This is a way that we can connect with people try to bring a little calm in the midst of all this, try to bring a little perspective and above all keep that connection between folks.”

Whether you are a member of the church or not you can still stream the services on the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Facebook page.

