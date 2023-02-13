EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One caregiver has been noticed leading up to National Caregivers Day on Friday because of the connections she has made with both residents and their families at East Village Place in East Longmeadow.

Annetta Webley, a CNA at East Village Place was selected to represent dedicated caregivers across the country at more than 70 Watermark Retirement Communities. Webley’s approach is shared in a national communications campaign that highlights the impact she has as a CNA and Naya.

“Naya,” is used to describe Watermark Retirement Community caregivers that are trained and certified through a partnership between Watermark and the National Council of Certified Dementia. This attention means that they are more likely to notice positive responses to programs and routines and early signs of concern that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Webley is a Naya at East Village Place, and her dedication to the residents has earned her a good reputation. One of Webley’s gifts is her love of singing, and she leads group singalongs that cover everything from gospel music to Bob Marley because she is originally from Jamacia.

Webley remembered a woman who hasn’t communicated in years: “The family told me that when I sang to their mother, they saw the peace and comfort in her. They saw the blessing,” said Webley.

Webley has also offered classes on Jamaican cooking for residents through the community’s Watermark University. Both associates and residents lead classes to share their talents with others. “We are trying to create a community where people thrive,” Webley said. “We are all different people from different cultures, but we are here together, intertwined.”

“Annetta has been with East Village Place for 22 years, which not only is a benefit to our residents, but also our associates,” said Patti Castelli, executive director. “She is a role model for others, proving how giving of oneself comes with many returns. She is the reason why so many of our residents thrive and why their families are comforted by having them live with us.”