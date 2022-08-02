EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of East Longmeadow was just one of the dozens communities to hold a National Night Out event Tuesday evening.

Families and residents of the town gathered at the East Longmeadow Highschool where they enjoyed food, music, activities, and got to meet their local first reponders.

22News spoke with East Longmeadow Chief of Police Mark Williams who told us events like this really tighten the community, “Lots of times when police interact with people its usually not at their best moment. It’s just really nice to be able to see everybody out and happy and in a good mood… seeing our officers relaxed and just able to talk with everybody at a more casual level.”

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.