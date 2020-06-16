East Longmeadow community members raise money for Fenway Golf

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow community came together to help a business that’s been a staple in the area for years.

Fenway Golf was fined for operating their driving range before it was allowed to be open under the state’s re-opening guidelines.

In response, John Arnold, an East Longmeadow resident, set up a GoFund me page to help Fenway Golf during these hard financial times.

More than 30 people donated, and more than $1,000 was raised and donated to Fenway Golf Monday.

The golf course, driving range, and batting cages are now open daily, as the business falls within the state’s phased reopening.