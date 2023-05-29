EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Legion in East Longmeadow held an event that commemorates those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The event took place at East Longmeadow High School, where Legion members raised the American flag, follow by a ceremony in the high school auditorium.

22News had a chance to speak with Bryan Tidlund, Commander of the American Legion in East Longmeadow about the day, “We are having our Memorial Day services to honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we could have our freedoms. A lot of people forget that on this day, but we like to remind them of it, that without their sacrifices, they wouldn’t be able to have barbecues, parties, and the day off from work.”

During the ceremony, the names of 21 East Longmeadow veterans were read aloud, reminding the community of fellow residents who gave their life, for this nation.