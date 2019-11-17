East Longmeadow completes 125th-anniversary observance with dinner

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday night the town of East Longmeadow capped its year-long observance of the town’s 125th anniversary with a dinner.

Hundreds attended the celebration at St. Luke’s Greek Orthodox church. There were many reminders of East Longmeradow’s rich history since being incorporated in 1894.

East Longmeadow resident Joseph Fimognari vividly remembers growing up in East Longmeadow during the 1940s.

Fimognari told 22News, “Way back we had a couple of main farms, one was Crownsville farms as kids, that’s where we worked in the summertime, those farms are all gone now.”

Tradition remains in the town of nearly 16,00 residents. On the fourth of July, East Longmeadow still has one of western Massachusetts’ best-attended parades.

It was Enhanced this past summer with a float commemorating the town’s 125th anniversary. The five day 4th of July Carnival is also firmly ingrained in the town’s history.