East Longmeadow concert series continues

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 34th season of the Rotary Summer Concert Series in East Longmeadow continued Wednesday night with a fan favorite performance from “Trailer Trash.”

It’s a series of free concerts held at the East Longmeadow High School athletic field. The field was packed with families and friends enjoying the warm weather, good music, and food!

22News spoke with one Springfield resident who said she attends the concerts each week.

“They’ve got a lot of food, the bands are fantastic, and the nights are nice and clear,” said Gloria Asselin of Springfield.

The summer concert series is far from over!