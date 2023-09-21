EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The conversation to build a new high school in East Longmeadow continued Thursday evening. 22News had a chance to go inside the building that has seen many issues over the years.

For years community members have complained of inadequate infrastructure, outdated safety measures, and a compromised learning environment at East Longmeadow High School. Now, there’s a proposal looking to build a brand new facility.

Superintendent for East Longmeadow schools, Gordon Smith, tells 22News, “The School was built in 1960 and was not built for the technology, so we really want to give our students a place where they can actually engage in 21st century instruction and learning.”

In August, the School Building Committee unanimously approved the schematic design that includes a detailed look at the projected cost- which would come from both the Massachusetts School Building Authority and the residents of East Longmeadow.

The estimated MSBA grant would be for $63 million but with the total project costing over $175 million, it would mean a tax increase for over $1,000 for the average household here in East Longmeadow and some people think the cost of doing nothing would mean even more.

Not everyone is in favor of the proposal, many of the older residents without kids in the district at the forum voiced concern about an increase in taxes. A vote will take place November 7th at Bichland Park Middle School. If approved, construction is expected to begin next summer, with the new school opening up in the fall of 2026.

There will be another community forum on October 19th at 6 p.m. with a tour of the school at 5:30 that evening.