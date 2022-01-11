East Longmeadow DPW prepare Heritage Pond for ice skating

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – We all try to avoid being out in the cold as much as possible during frigid weather, but some jobs require coming in contact with the brutal cold for prolonged periods.

It was necessary for these East Longmeadow public works department employees to spend hours Tuesday spraying water all along Heritage Pond. The purpose was to smooth down the ice in hopes the pond will soon be suited for ice skating but not quite yet. These men were standing on what the fire department estimates was two and a half inches of ice.

To be safe for skaters, the fire department recommends nothing short of four inches of ice. With the outside temperature barely in double digits, to these men on ice for hours, it probably felt like it was below zero.