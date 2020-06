EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Polls closed in East Longmeadow Tuesday with two seats up for City Council and two for school committee.

The school committee was uncontested with two candidates running for two spots.

Gregory Thompson earned 869 votes, while Elizabeth Marsian-Boucher totaled 883.

Three candidates ran for two open seats on City Council; Marilyn Richards led with 795 votes, Michael Kane followed with 744 and Conner O’Shea earned 510.