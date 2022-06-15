EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After residents in East Longmeadow have complained about their trash not being picked up, the town is working to resolve the issue.

According to Town Manager Mary McNally, the Town of East Longmeadow is under contract with Republic Services for trash and recycling collections through June 30, 2022. However, over the past few weeks, residents have been complaining that their trash is not being picked up. McNally said some routes have not been consistently performed by the vendor.

The town is working with Republic Services to address these ongoing issues for residents and are currently reviewing all options under the contract.

The town has decided to increase operation hours at the transfer station to help alleviate burden put on residents. The transfer station will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this week.

Residents can dispose their trash in bags and all recyclables at the transfer station and will not need a permit for disposal.

McNally said the town does not have the equipment or staff to collect trash and is asking for residents patients as they work through the situation.