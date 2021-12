EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Fire Department were called to an animal rescue on Wednesday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m. a dog was found stuck 20 feet out and 3 feet deep in water and mud. Firefighters were able to remove the dog safely.

Courtesy: East Longmeadow Fire Department

The dog has no tags or any other information to identify them or its owners. If you are the dog’s owner or if you know the owner you are encouraged to contact the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.