EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Fire Department was the place to go on Saturday for child road safety information.

The Massachusetts State Police joined together with the East Longmeadow Police & Fire Department to host a free car seat installation event. Training coordinator of the Massachusetts Child Passenger Safety Program, who leads the training sessions among first responders on car seat safety explained to 22News how important these kinds of events are.

“We know that even small mistakes can lead to big injuries so car seats, they save lives…. 71% to 90% reduction in death and injuries,” Mandi Summers said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are the leading cause of death for children between ages 1 and 13. Car seats and booster seats that are appropriate for a child’s age and height, are the best defense.

Parents and grandparents taking advantage of the free event Saturday told 22News they appreciate the support from first responders.

“Oh it’s very important,” said Lauren Green, a grandmother from Boston. “These days, with all the cars that are on the road, a lot more cars that are on the road and a lot more things going on in the car and having them installed correctly with professionals is the way to go.”

Allyssa Burby, a mother from East Longmeadow, also learned something new. “Yeah that there’s a better way to install them then what we had it initially installed and just to pay attention to how those seatbelts are going on the actual car seat, whether they’re twisted or not twisted.”

Some kids also enjoyed spending time at the fire department and getting into fire trucks.