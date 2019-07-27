East Longmeadow fundraiser raises money for veterans memorial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow residents are hard at work, hoping to honor veterans in their community.

The East Longmeadow Veterans memorial Committee held a fundraiser at the Elks lodge in Springfield Friday night.

The committee was formed just two years ago, in the hopes of bringing a memorial honoring local veterans to be displayed on the lawn of the town’s senior center.

The committee’s chairman said the process to become recognized as a non-profit organization held up their fundraising efforts. They’ve raised around $25,000 so far, but the estimated cost of their memorial is $475,000 dollars.

Terry Glusko, a member of the committee told 22News that everyone should give back to the veterans who gave their lives in the name of freedom.

“We want to recognize all of the East Longmeadow veterans who gave their lives for the values and freedoms that we all enjoy today. We’re relying on the business owners, and the community and everybody to step up,” said Glusko.

Friday night’s fundraiser included food, music, and a 50/50 raffle