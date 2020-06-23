East Longmeadow gym closes its doors amid economic hardship

1  of  2
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – PowerClean Fitness posted on Facebook last week that they had “no choice but to succumb to the economic impact” they’ve faced over the past 9 months and issues with their landlord.

The facility says they’re working on refunding as many memberships as possible.

Another gym in western massachusetts, Best Fitness filed a lawsuit against Governor Baker saying that the re-opening plan is unconstitional and will be the reason for their possible bankruptcy.

According to the lawsuit, the owner of Best Fitness said they couldn’t pay 145 thousand dollars in rent at their locations.

fitness facilities are in phase three of governor baker’s re-opening plan, which means as of right now, they are scheduled to reopen on July 6th.

