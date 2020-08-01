East Longmeadow H.S. seniors receive diplomas during socially distant ceremony



EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though the coronavirus halted graduations for the class of 2020, East Longmeadow High School held a celebration for their graduates Friday.

The graduation ceremony was for the remaining grads that had not yet received their diplomas. Some students had picked theirs up in a drive-up ceremony back in June.

22News spoke with Tara Asher, the proud mother of a graduate, who told 22News she was so excited about the graduation celebration.

“We have been waiting a very long time for this, we are very very happy, ” said Asher.

Although the ceremony may have been pushed back because of safety guidelines due to COVID-19, the class of 2020 should still be proud of what they have accomplished.