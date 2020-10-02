East Longmeadow Health Department, Big Y team up for drive-thru flu shot clinic

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that we’re approaching the flu season, you’ll be hearing the term “twin-demic” more often, referring to the combined impact of COVID-19 with the seasonal flu.

East Longmeadow Health Department teamed up with Big Y pharmacists to begin conducting a two-day drive-thru flu shot clinic at East Longmeadow High School.

Some drivers received their flu shot without leaving their car. The idea is to be protected from the Flu as quickly as possible.

“This is wonderful, it’s quick, easy to go through, show my ID, and go get my flu shot,” said resident Amy Murphy.

If for some reason your schedule doesn’t permit getting the flu shot protection during the drive-thru clinic, Big Y pharmacists say they have plenty of vaccines and urge you to receive your flu shot as soon as possible.

“There’s a whole bunch of reasons to get your flu shot every year, but this year especially, you don’t want to burden the already overwhelmed health care system,” Big Y Pharmacist Christi Masciadrelli recommends.

From Mercy Medical Center comes an identical statement of concern, to protect you and your family from the complications from both the season flu and COVID-19.