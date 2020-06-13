East Longmeadow High School Class of 2020 celebrates graduation

Breaking News
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Considering the limitations on gatherings imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the East Longmeadow High School Class of 2020 enjoyed a traditional graduation Saturday.

After weeks of planning, the high school implemented a graduation plan allowing students to receive their diploma in a formal ceremony accompanied by their parents.

The cautious rules of social distancing were strictly observed. High School Principal Frank Paige thought of this plan to capture the graduation spirit during these uncertain times.

“It’s been a little bittersweet,” he told 22News. “It’s not the experience a lot of them had hoped for in terms of their senior year, but we’re doing the best we can with what we have.”

“Every day is unique, every day we’re coming up with new procedures, new ways of doing things and I can’t say enough about people’s cooperation, flexibility and cooperation,” Gordon Smith, Superintendent of East Longmeadow Public Schools added.

Everyone attending Saturday was asked to wear a mask, and social distance whenever possible.

