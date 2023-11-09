EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of Veterans Day this weekend, communities across western Massachusetts are honoring and giving thanks to their local veterans.

The East Longmeadow community showing their support Thursday evening. People gathered at the Pleasant View Senior Center for their annual Veteran’s dinner, which also included live music.

22News spoke with veterans in attendance, including Terry Glusko, about why its so important to honor our local heroes. Glusko told 22News, “Freedom is a gift. I think that is appropriate right now because of the current issues around the world and what our veterans have faced previously, and what those currently serving are. I think there is a direct connection between veterans and freedom.”

If you are looking to support local veteran organizations, this Saturday, the Easy Company Brewing of Springfield will hold a fundraiser for the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee. That event will be taking place at the Pizza Shoppe in East Longmeadow, and begins at 5 PM.