EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from East Longmeadow, Springfield, and Hampden worked through the overnight hours Sunday into Monday, to put out a fire at a house in East Longmeadow.

Crews were called to the area of 126 Franconia Circle at around 11:00 P.M. Our 22News crew saw severe damage to the house.

There is no immediate word on injuries, or what caused the fire.