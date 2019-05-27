East Longmeadow honors veterans on Memorial Day

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow residents celebrated this Memorial Day as they do every year with a Ceremony of Remembrance.”

Veterans and active military members gathered at the East Longmeadow High School to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

During Monday’s ceremony, members of the East Longmeadow police and fire departments stood with veterans to remember the soldiers who never made it home. Spectators lined the sidewalk to honor our military heroes.

“We went in under the impression that we may have to make the ultimate sacrifice,” American Legion District Senior Vice Commander Brian Tidlund explained. “We were the lucky ones. But the ones that did, I know their families have hard times with it… So today is remembering them and what they did to ensure our freedom here in this country.”

Throughout history, young men and women have put on a uniform to protect our freedom, democracy, and the American way of life.

Memorial Day is much more than just a long holiday weekend. It’s a time to reflect on veterans and their families who gave so much.

Governor Charlie Baker put this way: “We are the home of the free, because of the brave.”

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.