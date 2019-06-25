East Longmeadow house blocked off with yellow police tape

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have surrounded a home on Somers Road with yellow caution tape on Tuesday. Details are still developing.

A 22News crew outside 395 Somers Rd., saw a police cruiser parked in the yard and yellow tape blocking surrounding areas.

Police are also setting up a white tent behind the home.

22News has contacted the East Longmeadow Police Department who said they could not provide any information at this time. We are continuing coverage and will bring you updates as we learn more.