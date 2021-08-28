East Longmeadow joins other local communities, reinstates mask mandate

EAST LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WWLP)- Another Hampden County town has jumped on board with masking up, joining a growing list of western Massachusetts communities.

Crystal Jimenez is the owner of Elite Nutrition, located in East Longmeadow. Jimenez said they’re keeping a positive attitude despite the restrictions.

“I promise under these masks we are smiling, we are still having fun, we are laughing,” she said.

The town of East Longmeadow will soon be greeted with more signs requiring face coverings indoors for all people, despite vaccination status. The East Longmeadow Board of Health voted in favor of an indoor mask mandate to combat rising COVID-19 cases.

Jimenez’s main concern is that the experience will stay the same for her customers.

“We are just hoping we won’t lose any of our business. Right now it is out of our hands. The health department has control over this so we have to follow the rules. We just want to keep everyone safe, healthy, and the same customer service,” she said.

The mask mandate is now in effect and requires everyone over the age of 5 to mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status. That’s in all public indoor places as well as private places open to the public including restaurants, bars, schools, gyms, and houses of worship. Also, at any food establishment masks must be worn anytime the customer is not seated.

The East Longmeadow board of health is asking people not to take it upon themselves to approach those who aren’t wearing a mask. Violators of the mask mandate could be fined for noncompliance with the order.