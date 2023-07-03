EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fourth of July holiday is Tuesday, and festivities continued into Monday evening to observe Independence Day across western Massachusetts.

The town of East Longmeadow doing just that. 22News was at the East Longmeadow High School as holiday celebrations were just kicking off.

People gathering there early to get a good seat for the fireworks, and to enjoy food along with live music. We spoke with families there about what they enjoy the most about fourth of July holiday.

Megan Lee saying, “It’s just a time where we all have it off and we are able to spend time together and have a really good time.”