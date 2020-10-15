East Longmeadow listed as high-risk for COVID-19 after over 300 cases in last 14 days

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
East longmeadow sign_1538389937413.jpg.jpg

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials in East Longmeadow are urging residents to remain vigilant in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 after the town was listed as a red zone for the virus Wednesday. 

The latest COVID-19 Community-Level map, which is released every Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health, shows East Longmeadow had 340 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, bringing the town’s rate to 10.6 percent. 

“Unlike in the Spring when 2/3 of our cases occurred in long term care facilities, all of these cases are community-based transmission,” the East Longmeadow Health Department said. 

Below are recommendations from the health department on how East Longmeadow residents can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses such as the flu: 

  • Wear a cloth mask whenever in public when you are not able to physically distance yourself from others
  • Physical or social distancing whenever in public and as much as possible
  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds
  • Avoid gathering with large groups of people
  • Avoid indoor gatherings, where transmission is more likely to occur  
  • Stay at home if you are sick and avoid close contact with others

You can also click here for COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by state public health officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today