East Longmeadow listed as high-risk for COVID-19 after over 300 cases in last 14 days

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials in East Longmeadow are urging residents to remain vigilant in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 after the town was listed as a red zone for the virus Wednesday.

The latest COVID-19 Community-Level map, which is released every Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health, shows East Longmeadow had 340 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, bringing the town’s rate to 10.6 percent.

“Unlike in the Spring when 2/3 of our cases occurred in long term care facilities, all of these cases are community-based transmission,” the East Longmeadow Health Department said.

Below are recommendations from the health department on how East Longmeadow residents can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses such as the flu:

Wear a cloth mask whenever in public when you are not able to physically distance yourself from others

Physical or social distancing whenever in public and as much as possible

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid gathering with large groups of people

Avoid indoor gatherings, where transmission is more likely to occur

Stay at home if you are sick and avoid close contact with others

You can also click here for COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by state public health officials.