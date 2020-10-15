East Longmeadow listed as high-risk for COVID-19 after over 300 cases in last 14 days

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials in East Longmeadow are urging residents to remain vigilant in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 after the town was listed as a red zone for the virus Wednesday.
The latest COVID-19 Community-Level map, which is released every Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health, shows East Longmeadow had 340 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, bringing the town’s rate to 10.6 percent.
“Unlike in the Spring when 2/3 of our cases occurred in long term care facilities, all of these cases are community-based transmission,” the East Longmeadow Health Department said.
Below are recommendations from the health department on how East Longmeadow residents can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses such as the flu:
- Wear a cloth mask whenever in public when you are not able to physically distance yourself from others
- Physical or social distancing whenever in public and as much as possible
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid gathering with large groups of people
- Avoid indoor gatherings, where transmission is more likely to occur
- Stay at home if you are sick and avoid close contact with others
You can also click here for COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by state public health officials.