East Longmeadow middle school shows support for principal who suffered heart attack

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been an outpouring of support for a leader at Birchland Park Middle School this week.

Principal Tim Allen suffered a major heart attack and the school community is now showing their support. A banner signing event was held on Thursday evening at the middle school, where cards for Allen and his family were also being collected. A line formed behind the table, with students, parents, and teachers eager to show support for the principal.

“‘Sending our Spartan Spirit to the Best Principal in the World,’ because one of his catchphrases is always that Birchland Park is the best middle school in the world. And we just wanted him to know he’s loved and appreciated here,” Kelly Eddy told 22News.

There is also a dropbox located at the school for those who still want to send a card.