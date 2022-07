EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow native Frank Vatrano is headed to Southern California.

Vatrano signed a three-year contract just shy of $11 million with the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday afternoon. The free agent played 22 games with the Rangers last year after joining the club through a trade. With the Rangers, he scored eight goals and added five assists.

With his new squad, Vatrano could find himself sliding into the 2nd line, which scored a combined 128 points last season.