East Longmeadow notified of three positive cases of COVID-19

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of East Longmeadow has been notified of three positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the East Longmeadow Health Department, they believe cases will increase as more testing is made available. They are asking residents to stay home, but if you need to go out practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from other people and wash you hands.

If you have any concerns, you are asked to call the COVID-19 Hotline at 413-486-9000.