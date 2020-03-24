1  of  4
East Longmeadow notified of three positive cases of COVID-19

Hampden County
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of East Longmeadow has been notified of three positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the East Longmeadow Health Department, they believe cases will increase as more testing is made available. They are asking residents to stay home, but if you need to go out practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from other people and wash you hands.

If you have any concerns, you are asked to call the COVID-19 Hotline at 413-486-9000.

Five positive cases of COVID-19 in Agawam

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
22News created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 22News collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

