East Longmeadow PD called to People’s United Bank on North Main Street

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time in a less than a week, police are investigating at a bank in East Longmeadow.

Our 22News crews got to the People’s United Bank on North Main Street around 2:30 p.m. We could see several police cruisers in the parking lot and driving in the area.

We called East Longmeadow Police for information but are still waiting to hear back.

Last Thursday, that same bank was robbed by a man with a knife.

We’ll continue to cover this story and bring you updated information as soon as we get it.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.