East Longmeadow police arrest suspect for breaking and entering into several businesses

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a suspect in East Longmeadow after a breaking and entering into a local business.

According to East Longmeadow Police, Sgt. Gagnon, Officer Gaines, Officer Belisle and Officer Gallant made an arrest on North Main Street this week after officers pursued two suspects breaking and entering into a business.

One suspect was arrested after a foot chase and has been charged with breaking and entering related crimes into local businesses. After police conducted an investigation, they were able to determine the same suspect is related in connection with breaking and entering into other locations.

The East Longmeadow Police Department is continuing to investigate any one involved in criminal activity.