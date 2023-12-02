EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Police Association will be hosting a Stuff the Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, they will be accepting all new unwrapped toys for kids in need.

They will be accepting toys at the East Village Tavern on North Main Street from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.