EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow Police are asking the public for their help in finding a missing juvenile Monday night.

According to a social media post by East Longmeadow Police Department, the photo below was taken in the area of India Spring Road which was his last known location and the last time he was seen. He should still be wearing a gray t-shirt, neon socks, and black shorts.

PHOTOS:

Courtesy of East Longmeadow Police Dept.

If you have seen the boy, you are asked to contact East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.