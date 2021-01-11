East Longmeadow police looking for missing runaway teen

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who ran away.

According to the East Longmeadow Police, 16-year-old Timothy Rodrigues was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, grey t-shirt, black overcoat, black Nike sneakers and black gloves and a backpack.

Timothy is not wanted in connection with any crime and is described as 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.

