EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck.

According to the department, the truck allegedly was involved in a hit and run accident where the other person in the accident was injured. The vehicle is a Chevy Silverado and only has registration plates on the rear.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the East Longmeadow Police at 413-525-5440.