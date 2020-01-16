East Longmeadow Police reminding residents to lock car doors

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s happened again, several cars entered into illegally in a residential area of East Longmeadow with thieves stealing an undisclosed amount of valuables kept in the car.

East Longmeadow Police Chief Jeffrey Dalessio told 22News, sometimes an organized group of thieves roam the neighborhood looking for unlocked cars once it’s dark out.

“They can be very discrete, and sometimes they’re out in the open,” Chief Dalessio warned. “They’re dropped off, they can be on foot for a while. And they just get out of the motor vehicle and out of the driveway and check if the doors are locked and if the doors are locked, they go away.”

There are many theories about why some drivers neglect to lock their car doors. Some may think their neighborhoods aren’t subject to break-ins, others suggest that in this busy world we just lose track of time.

Springfield resident Vance Gagnon says, “Because they feel they’re in a safe neighborhood, they’re not going to be away from their car very long, maybe 10-15 minutes at most.”

“They get sidetracked,” he noted. “Time passes by, unfortunately, that would leave an opportunity to just go and just open their car door.”

According to Chief Jeffrey Dalessio, thieves who break into unlocked cars don’t discourage easily, it’s not unusual for them to try the doors of 50 to 60 cars in a given neighborhood before moving on.