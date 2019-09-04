East Longmeadow Police searching for man who might be in danger

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing young man who might be in danger.

On Wednesday, the East Longmeadow Police said they were searching for a man in his early 20s who was last seen in the city’s Heritage Park.

Police described the young man as 5’8 and weighing about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing the red shirt pictured below, with grey shorts, black shoes, and black socks.

Photo: East Longmeadow Police Department

If you have seen a person who matches the description above in the past 24 hours, you are asked to call the East Longmeadow Police Department at (413) 525-5440.