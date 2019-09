EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are searching for a woman who’s been missing since Wednesday night.

East Longmeadow Police Sgt. James Gagnon told 22News that they’re looking for 33-year-old Kathryn Senecal.

She’s 5’6″, weighs 250 lbs., and has short black hair.

According to Sgt. Gagnon, she was last seen at her home in East Longmeadow at around 7:00 Wednesday night.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re being asked to call East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440.