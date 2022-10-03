EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the owner of a motorcycle that was involved in a car accident over the weekend.

East Longmeadow police say the owner of the 2004 Harley Davidson was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Mapleshade Avenue and Elm Street on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. The owner possibly lives in the area of Dearborn Street in East Longmeadow.

Credit: East Longmeadow Police Department

If you have any information on the owner of the motorcycle, you are asked to contact the East Longmeadow Police at 413-525-5440.