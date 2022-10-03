EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the owner of a motorcycle that was involved in a car accident over the weekend.
East Longmeadow police say the owner of the 2004 Harley Davidson was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Mapleshade Avenue and Elm Street on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. The owner possibly lives in the area of Dearborn Street in East Longmeadow.
If you have any information on the owner of the motorcycle, you are asked to contact the East Longmeadow Police at 413-525-5440.