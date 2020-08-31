East Longmeadow police seeking to locate truck

Hampden County
(East Longmeadow Police Department)

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help to find a truck they say was used in the commission of a larceny.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, the pickup truck is described as a single cab white Dodge Ram with grey rocker panels, black rims with silver hub caps and an 8 foot bed.

The truck had Massachusetts registration plates and was occupied by two white or Hispanic males.

If you recognize this truck, you are asked to call East Longmeadow Police at 413-525-5440.

