EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An advisory was issued on Saturday night by the East Longmeadow Police Department, to use caution when walking in the area of Birchland Park Middle School and Mapleshade Elementary School.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, it was reported that a resident was walking his dog, and was chased by two coyotes back to his home.

The East Longmeadow Police are advising all residents to be aware of the wildlife in their area.

According to the City of East Longmeadow, coyotes thrive in suburban/urban as well as rural areas and will utilize any food that is naturally available, such as small animals, birds, insects, and fruits, as well as artificial food such as garbage, pet food, birdseed, and compost. It is important to take precautions to eliminate any food sources in your yard and neighborhood to avoid any problems with coyotes.

The eastern coyote is well established in Massachusetts, except on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. They are typically shy and can frequently be seen individually, in pairs, or in small groups where food is commonly found. Coyotes do see small cats and dogs as potential food, and larger dogs as competition. Keep them restrained at all times for their safety.