East Longmeadow power outage due to blown transformer

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – National Grid customers are experiencing a power outage due to a blown transformer in the Porter Road area Thursday afternoon.

The East Longmeadow Police Department told 22News the power outage is caused by a blown transformer. According to the National Grid Outage Map, approximately 1,703 customers are affected and is estimated to be restored by 5 p.m.

22News is following this story and will provide additional information as soon as it is released.