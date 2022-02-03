East Longmeadow power outage due to blown transformer

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – National Grid customers are experiencing a power outage due to a blown transformer in the Porter Road area Thursday afternoon.

The East Longmeadow Police Department told 22News the power outage is caused by a blown transformer. According to the National Grid Outage Map, approximately 1,703 customers are affected and is estimated to be restored by 5 p.m.

